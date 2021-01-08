WPS cancels 2021 Farm Show

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – There will not be a WPS Farm Show in 2021, organizers confirm to Local 5.

Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist for WEC Energy Group, says the team finalized their plans in December to cancel the 2021 show, feeling they could not safely host a show as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He says they are already planning an event in 2022.

On the show’s website it lists the dates as March 29 – March 31, 2022.

Since 1961, the WPS Farm Show has hosted farmers from across the Midwest. The show, held at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh, provides attendees a chance to see innovations and network with agricultural service providers. Approximately 20,000 people and nearly 500 exhibitors attended the last show, in 2019.