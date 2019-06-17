GET YOUR STORIES FROM OUR COMMUNITY WITH JUST THE POWER OF YOUR VOICE.

The top stories of the day are available on both Alexa enabled devices and/or the Alexa mobile app built for your smartphone!

Your Local 5 Flash Briefing is the best source for Northeast Wisconsin’s latest Weather, News, and Sports updates.

Updated multiple times a day and voiced by the anchors you know and trust, WFRV Local 5 skill is as good as it gets when you want to stay in the local-know.

Have an idea to improve your experience? Email us at alexa@wearegreenbay.com