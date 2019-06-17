Alexa

GET YOUR STORIES FROM OUR COMMUNITY WITH JUST THE POWER OF YOUR VOICE.

The top stories of the day are available on both Alexa enabled devices and/or the Alexa mobile app built for your smartphone!

Your Local 5 Flash Briefing is the best source for Northeast Wisconsin’s latest Weather, News, and Sports updates.

Updated multiple times a day and voiced by the anchors you know and trust, WFRV Local 5 skill is as good as it gets when you want to stay in the local-know.

Have an idea to improve your experience? Email us at alexa@wearegreenbay.com

Alexa News
SETUP: ALEXA HOW TO 

1) Download the Amazon Alexa Mobile App  (For both Amazon enabled device users and non-device users)

2) Sign in with Amazon account or “Create New Amazon Account”

3) Begin Setup

4) Choose Device setup or Mobile App setup

Mobile Use

A) Click your name

B) Follow prompts

C) Select “Customize Alexa” from Home Screen

D) Select “Flash Briefing”

E) Select “Add Content”

F) Type “WFRV Local 5” and select

G) Enable

H) Select blue circle at the middle-bottom of the app to speak with Alexa

Device

A) Add Device

B) Select Device type (Echo, Echo Dot, etc.)

C) Follow prompts

D) Select “Customize Alexa” from Home Screen

E) Select “Flash Briefing”

F) Select “Add Content”

G) Type “WFRV Local 5” and select

H) Enable

I) Simply ask, “Alexa, What’s the news?” or “Alexa, What’s my Flash Briefing?”

CURRENT ALEXA USER

1) Simply add the WFRV Local 5 skill in your “settings” section, enable it, and scroll the skill to the top of your list.