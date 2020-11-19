Farm Family: Plum Granny Farm

(WFRV) – Did you know that garlic is planted in the fall? We introduce you to a grower harvesting more than 20 different flavors at Plum Granny Farm.

When you are shopping for garlic, look at the bottom of the bulb. If the roots are removed it is likely imported.

This is required by the agriculture department to prevent soilborne plant diseases from entering our country.

If the roots are still there, it was grown in the U.S.  

Some American growers choose to remove the roots as well, but most often those bulbs are from China.

