Weekend warm up…finally

A warm front could bring a few spotty rain showers Friday evening and Friday night. That rain is expected to be to our east by sunrise on Saturday. The warmest air of the season is expected on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 70s away from Lake Michigan. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Slightly cooler air moves in for Sunday under partly sunny skies. Highs to wrap up the weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The nice weekend weather will not last into the new work week. Highs by Monday drop into the lower 50s with more cloud cover and a slight chance for rain. A similar forecast is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will try to make their way back into the upper 50s with more sunshine returning. Another rain chance with highs near 60 will enter the forecast next Thursday.