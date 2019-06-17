Jerry Kramer Image Header

WFRV and the Meyer Theatre are proud to present another exclusive, live event, “An Evening With Jerry Kramer” on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 with WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin Jerry Kramer was a keystone of Coach Lombardi' championship teams of the 1960's. Kramer played right guard for the Packers for 11 seasons, where he was named 1st Team All-Pro 5 times, and was a part of 5 NFL Championship teams, including the first two Super Bowls. Kramer was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1975, and was a member of the most recent NFL Hall of Fame Class in August, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. Kramer brings the number of former Packers in the Hall to 31 players or coaches.

Bob Harlan has been a pillar in the foundation of football in Green Bay, and on Friday January 5th 2018, you can hear from the Packers Hall of Famer during a once in a lifetime opportunity at the Meyer Theatre. From his early days at Marquette, to helping build the organization into the crown jewel of the NFL, Harlan reflects on his experiences running a professional franchise, in the smallest city in the league. Join WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin for an intimate evening of life, family, fun, and football.

Mike Holmgren was the architect behind the Packers resurgence to the top of the NFL during the 1990’s, and on Monday September 26th, you can hear from the Packers Hall of Fame coach during a once in a lifetime opportunity at the Meyer Theatre. From his early days as a high school coach, to winning Super Bowls with San Francisco, and bringing home the Lombardi trophy to Titletown, Holmgren reflects on over three decades of life in the NFL. Join WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin for an intimate evening of football, family, and fun celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Super Bowl 31.

Ron Wolf was the catalyst in bringing winning football back to Titletown. You can hear from the Pro Football Hall of Famer during a once in a lifetime opportunity at the Meyer Theatre.

Join WFRV Sports Director Burke Griffin for an intimate evening of football, family, and fun, prior to Wolf being honored at halftime of Green Bay's game against Detroit.

From his early days with Al Davis and the Oakland Raiders, to resurrecting one of the most storied franchises in football history and winning Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers, Wolf reflects on almost four decades of life in the NFL.

This exclusive event took place Friday November 13, 2015. The original television broadcast was on WFRV-TV Local 5, Saturday November 14, and Ron Wolf was honored Sunday November 15 inside Lambeau Field.