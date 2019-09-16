WFRV Local 5 Frequency Change & Spectrum Repack Change is coming to WFRV TV: Antenna rescan

In compliance with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum repack and frequency reassignments, WFRV-TV is undergoing some engineering changes during the Phase 3 portion. Overall, almost 1,000 television stations in the United states will undergo similar changes.

WFRV Local 5 is now in the process of installing a new transmitter, a new antenna, and changing to a new frequency. The total project is expected to be completed in about 8-10 weeks. Occasionally during this time, our power may be slightly reduced, which could affect over-the-air homes on the fringes of our viewing area. After midnight on October 18, 2019, local viewers throughout Northeast Wisconsin will need to rescan their television sets if they receive WFRV via antenna.

Many TV stations, including WFRV Local 5, have begun to move to new frequencies. If you watch free over-the air TV using an antenna, you must take action to keep your channels. When a station moves frequencies, a simple rescan on the Menu button on your TV remote or converter box will ensure that you continue to receive your local TV stations. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. Because stations must move at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once.

No new devices, equipment or services are needed!

Local 5 is committed to serving their local communities and making these changes as easy as possible for viewers. Watch this short video or go to http://tvanswers.org/ for more information on how to rescan.

source: tvanswers.org