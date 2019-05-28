Ask the Expert

Assisted Living by Hillcrest adds new Lakewood location

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:33 AM CDT

(WFRV) - Our Local Experts in Assisted Living are now serving an additional community.

Assisted Living by Hillcrest has a brand new property in Lakewood. That means you can now find four facilities in the Hillcrest family.

The new Lakewood Assisted Living facility, Allouez Parkside Village 1 and 2, and Brillion West Haven.

For more information, call Amy at 920-850-5235 or Holly at 920-660-0835. You can also find them online at assistedlivingbyhillcrest.com

 

