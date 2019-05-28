Assisted Living by Hillcrest adds new Lakewood location
(WFRV) - Our Local Experts in Assisted Living are now serving an additional community.
Assisted Living by Hillcrest has a brand new property in Lakewood. That means you can now find four facilities in the Hillcrest family.
The new Lakewood Assisted Living facility, Allouez Parkside Village 1 and 2, and Brillion West Haven.
For more information, call Amy at 920-850-5235 or Holly at 920-660-0835. You can also find them online at assistedlivingbyhillcrest.com.
More Stories
-
-
(WFRV) - They're Your Local Experts in making healthy…
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.