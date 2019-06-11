Kaldas Center YLE

Talking male infertility with the Kaldas Center

(WFRV) - They are Your Local Experts in helping couples deal with infertility, and the Kaldas Center is a place where both women and men are patients.

Dr. Rami Kaldas was with us to talk about male infertility.

There is no referral needed to talk to the Kaldas Center. Just give them a call at (920) 252-7015 or find them online at kaldascenter.com.

