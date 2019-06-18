Assisted Living By Hillcrest provides a simple community lifestyle that specializes in Alzheimer’s & Dementia care, as well as personalized Assisted Living. Our talented, licensed and certified caregivers provide the highest level of quality care available 24 hours per day. The care our staff provides is second to none, and definitely sets us apart from other facilities. Our commitment is to respect life & celebrate it daily. We go the extra mile to serve our residents, to see them smile & to make them feel loved and cared for. Our staff not only cares for & gets to know the residents, but develops relationships with families as well. We want families to know and trust that their loved one is safe and cared for each and every day.