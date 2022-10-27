Alfa Romeo on Thursday unveiled updated versions of the Giulia sedan and related Stelvio crossover SUV.

The updated vehicles are for global markets, but the changes are expected to be introduced in the U.S. for the 2024 model year.

The changes are subtle but keep the handsome sedan and crossover looking and feeling fresh, despite the fact that the vehicles have been in production for around six years.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (European spec)

The biggest change is the new front-end design, which features new headlights with matrix LEDs and revised front fascias with new designs for the intakes. The headlights also now feature three elements forming the daytime running lights, a design first seen on the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale compact crossover.

At the rear, the Stelvio has new clear lens taillights, while those on the Giulia come with a smoked lens with a glossy black finish.

Another key change is in each cabin, where the driver is greeted by a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (previously it was 7.0 inches). The infotainment system’s touchscreen remains unchanged, and some markets get a new Alfa Connect Services feature. This provides new functionalities, such as over-the-air updates and remote control of certain vehicle functions via a smartphone or similar device.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio (European spec)

Alfa Romeo has also streamlined the trim levels into Sprint, Veloce, and Competizione options. Competizione is the new top trim level and the only one available with a new Moon Light gray matte paint finish for the exterior. It also comes with 21-inch alloys, red brake calipers, a Harman/Kardon audio system, accent stitching, and a leather-lined dash.

No change has been made to the powertrains. In the U.S., the Giulia and Stelvio are currently offered with either a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 or a 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6. The latter is reserved for the fiery Quadrifoglio models. An 8-speed automatic is standard across the range.

The updated Giulia and Stelvio start sales in Europe in early 2023. A launch in the U.S. will likely follow in the second half of that year.

