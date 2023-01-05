Prototypes for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV have been hitting public roads for the past six months, and Chevy has a video out that shows some of the testing that’s taking place.

The video shows a prototype for the standard Work Truck commercial version aimed at businesses conducting a towing test with a 7,700-pound trailer. The Work Truck’s maximum towing rating is 8,000 pounds, but a range-topping RST grade will offer up to 10,000 pounds of towing. The two versions will have 1,200- and 1,300-pound payload ratings, respectively.

Chevy said it has more than 170,000 reservations for the Silverado EV, though that number will likely drop once the ordering process starts later this year. The automaker said around 87% of reservation holders have indicated they plan to tow with their electric trucks.

In the video, Silverado EV Chief Engineer Nichole Kraatz talks about the importance of towing and also praises the truck’s driving dynamics.

Towing can be a major drain on an EV’s range, and Chevy hasn’t said what distance the Silverado EV will cover when it’s near its max towing capacity. The RST will have a 200-kwh battery and an estimated range of about 400 miles without a load. Chevy has yet to confirm a battery and range estimate for the Work Truck.

We do know the Work Truck will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 510 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. The RST will have a similar powertrain but with 664 hp and 780 lb-ft.

Underpinning the Silverado EV is General Motors’ Ultium EV platform and battery set found in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. At 233 inches in length, the truck is about an inch longer than a Silverado 1500 with a crew cab and short bed. A trunk will be featured up front, while opting for a Multi-Flex tailgate will let owners fit items as long as 10 feet in the bed.

Pricing starts at $39,900 for the Work Truck. Chevy hasn’t announced pricing for the RST but a special RST First Edition launch model that will be available from the fall will start at $105,000. Both prices exclude destination.

The Silverado EV and a related GMC Sierra EV Denali will be built at GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, which is currently undergoing a $4 billion upgrade to support production of the electric trucks and other future EVs.

