Jaguar Land Rover will henceforth be known simply as JLR, the automaker announced on Thursday.

The move will also see the automaker act as a “House of Brands” that will position the Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender nameplates as individual brands alongside Jaguar. The Land Rover brand is noticeably absent, although JLR emphasized that the name will not be dropped completely.

When previously hinting at the move in April, CEO Adrian Mardell said it will help amplify the unique characteristics of those brands and accelerate the delivery of future products.

The new branding also includes a new corporate logo (shown below). The company previously used the Jaguar and Land Rover logos side by side to represent itself.

JLR logo

The change essentially elevates the individual Land Rover nameplates to the same level as Jaguar, unambiguously making them brands in their own right. Land Rover had previously moved in this direction by attempting to create “families” of variants, adding the Range Rover Sport, Evoque, and Velar alongside the traditional Range Rover, and the Discovery Sport as a companion model to the original Discovery.

As for the Land Rover name, JLR confirmed it won’t disappear altogether.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Td6

“The Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA,” the automaker said. “Land Rover continues as a world-renowned and important heritage mark, remaining on vehicles, websites, social media, and retail sites, underpinning the world-class Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery brands.”

The changes to the corporate identity come as JLR moves to sell only electrified vehicles by 2025 as well as overhaul its lineup with new models, including an electric version of the current Range Rover due in 2024 and an electric Jaguar four-door GT, likely in 2025.

