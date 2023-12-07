The Michael Mann-directed “Ferrari” isn’t the only movie about historic racing hitting theaters soon.

Just two weeks after the Ferrari movie opens on Dec. 25, racing fans will be able to watch “Race For Glory,” a movie that details the epic battle between Audi and Lancia in the 1983 World Rally Championship, which was the height of the Group B era.

Group B was a racing category that proved popular in rally competition in the early 1980s. Its relatively lax regulations meant the category quickly became a hotbed for manufacturers to explore engineering and concoct the best setup to win races, which took place on snow, gravel, and asphalt.

Automakers were boosting engines past 500 hp and fitting cutting-edge aerodynamics and suspensions in the name of claiming victory. These racers birthed some of the most iconic vehicles to this day since homologation requirements meant 200 cars were needed for production. The list includes the Lancia Delta, Audi Sport Quattro S1, Ford RS200, and more.

In the 1983 World Rally Championship, which the film focuses on, Lancia competed with the 037 which only had rear-wheel drive but had to go up against many all-wheel-drive cars, including Audi with the Quattro. Despite this shortcoming, Lancia managed to secure the Manufacturers’ title.

The wild nature of Group B meant the category wouldn’t last long. Two deadly crashes in 1986 caused a ban on all Group B cars the following year, closing the chapter on an incredible, yet dangerous, era of motorsports.

“Race For Glory” is directed by Stefano Mordini and stars Riccardo Scamarcio and Daniel Brühl. It opens on Jan. 5.

