WAE, the former technology offshoot of the Williams Formula 1 team, will use this week’s Low Carbon Vehicle Show in the U.K. to present the EVRh, a modular platform packing a hydrogen-electric powertrain.

The platform is a follow up to WAE’s EVX and EVR platforms designed for battery-electric vehicles, and builds on both of those platforms by adding a hydrogen fuel cell to the mix. It’s intended for use by automakers to build a hydrogen-powered supercar.

A hydrogen-electric vehicle is essentially an EV that uses a hydrogen fuel cell to power the electric drive system instead of a battery. The fuel cell combines hydrogen with oxygen from the air in a nearly emission-free process that creates electricity.

In WAE’s EVRh, there’s also a battery that can send power to the drive system. The battery can be charged by the fuel cell or by EV charging infrastructure—something that would be handy for the owner of any vehicle based on the EVRh platform given the lack of hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The battery is capable of discharging up to 576 hp through an electric motor, while the fuel cell can discharge up to 160 hp, resulting in a combined discharge of up to 736 hp. This can be used to power electric motors either in rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

Peak performance estimates for a vehicle based on the platform include 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds and a Nürburgring lap time in under 7:20. The current lap record for an EV at the ‘Ring is the 7:05 set by a Rimac Nevera in August.

The range estimate is more than 350 miles.

The EVRh features a lightweight composite structure that serves as the passenger cell, with the battery mounted behind the cabin instead of in the floor, like in most EVs on sale today. The design avoids the issue of having a raised floor, while also replicating the familiar weight distribution of a mid-engine car. Hydrogen storage tanks are mounted at the front and rear of the platform.

The Low Carbon Vehicle Show starts Sept. 7 and takes place at the U.K.’s Millbrook Proving Ground.

