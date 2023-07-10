Aston Martin is celebrating its 110th anniversary throughout 2023, and among the celebrations was a gathering of 110 Aston Martins and their owners at the Silverstone Circuit during the past weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The cars, which made a celebratory lap, spanned 11 decades from Aston Martin’s history, with the oldest being a 1921 A3 recognized as the third Aston Martin ever built and the oldest survivor of the marque’s cars.

Also present was Aston Martin’s latest car, the DB12 grand tourer, plus numerous iconic cars including the DB5 and Valkyrie hypercar. There were also rare models such as the Valkyrie AMR Pro track car, Toyota iQ-based Cygnet, and recent V12 Speedster. The event turned out to be a record for the highest number of Aston Martins in a single gathering.

Keeping things civil were F1’s official safety and medical cars, supplied by Aston Martin in the form of the Vantage and DBX707, respectively.

Aston Martin used the backdrop of the British Grand Prix to formally open the new 400,000-square-foot AMR Technology Campus located at the Silverstone Circuit and serving as the location of both the F1 team and an R&D center.

Aston Martin also announced plans to continue its 110th anniversary celebrations with the reveal of limited-edition model later this month.

1915 Coal Scuttle

Aston Martin was founded in London in 1913 by entrepreneurs and avid racing fans Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford. The two were already working together selling cars manufactured by the British brand Singer, but in 1913 they started work on their car, which would be recognized as the first Aston Martin, the 1915 Coal Scuttle.

Prototypes were tested at the regular hill climbs that took place at Aston Clinton, where the “Aston” portion of Aston Martin’s name was derived. Today, that racing spirit continues as Aston Martin competes in Formula 1, where it is currently third in the constructors’ standings and one its drivers, Fernando Alonso, ranks third in the drivers’ standings.

