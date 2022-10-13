The redesigned 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS managed to lap the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:49.328, making it around 10 seconds faster than the 911 GT3 and seven seconds faster than the predecessor model.

Impressively, the time is not far off the 6:43.616 record for production cars at the ‘Ring, set by the much more powerful, twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in 2020. The Porsche sticks with naturally aspirated power, in this case from a 4.0-liter flat-6 with peak output of 518 hp. The engine drives the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GT3 RS did have some help, however, and not only from its talented driver, Jörg Bergmeister, an endurance racing driver and one of the test drivers for the GT3 RS. For the run, which took place on Oct. 5, the car was fitted with its available Weissach Package and available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The Weissach Package shaves off 17.6 lb thanks to forged magnesium wheels, carbon-fiber exterior parts, and carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic anti-roll bars. It also adds rear coupling rods, a rear-axle shear panel, and magnetic paddle shifters that Porsche says delivers a more precise feel. The curb weight without the package is 3,268 lb.

Another key to the car’s performance is its high-downforce upgrades. At 177 mph, the car generates 1,895 lb of downforce, or three times as much as a 911 GT3. According to Bergmeister, the car lost a little downforce due to strong winds on the day, meaning a faster time could potentially be achieved in the right conditions.

The 2023 911 GT3 RS is due at dealerships next spring. It’s priced to start at $225,250, including destination. Opting for the Weissach Package will add another $33,520 to the bill.

