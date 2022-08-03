(Motor Authority) — MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” is making a comeback, albeit in the U.K. and without original host Xzibit.

Filling in for hosting duties will be British rapper Lady Leshurr, and it remains to be seen if she’ll be able to match Xzibit’s sublime mix of hilarity and goofiness that made the original so popular with car and non-car people alike.

Six episodes have been filmed and the first goes live on MTV UK’s YouTube channel on August 19. The garage where the magic will happen is Wrench Studios, which is based in Ashford, U.K, and run by two brothers. Two cars that we know will be on the show are a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

There will be a new focus this time around, and that will be on the environment. The show will highlight the environmental benefits of do-it-yourself style mods using refurbished parts found on eBay’s Certified Recycled Hub, which features used OEM parts. There will still be extreme modifications, we’re told, so expect loud colors, crazy sound systems, and plenty of screens.

The original show, while a huge hit for MTV, was not without controversy. For example, there were certain mods only being added for filming but then removed, usually for safety reasons, or cars being modified to look cool but not actually drive well. Some owners also sold their cars soon after being handed back the keys.

Interestingly, there’s been a number of spin-offs. There have been shows filmed in Brazil, France, Indonesia, and even a previous U.K. version that ran from 2005 to 2007 and featured British DJ Tim Westwood as the host.