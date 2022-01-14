Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
11°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Black History Month
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Bart Starr Tailgate Party Giveaway 2022
Coronavirus News
Website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week, White House says
More than 19k new COVID-19 cases in WI
Gallery
WI lawmaker gives unique reason on why COVID can’t be stopped
Video
Fauci: Unclear yet if people will need yearly boosters
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
WI lawmaker gives unique reason on why COVID can’t be stopped
Video
More than 19k new COVID-19 cases in WI
Gallery
‘Darth Blader’ & ‘Snowy McSnow Face’: Appleton announces the names of their snowplows
Video
Pizza, Wings, Bang Bang Nachos and more at Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
Video
22-year-old sentenced, transporting meth to Fox Valley area
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Who’s running for Neenah Mayor? Three people announce candidacy, gearing up for February primary
Video
Poll: Voters would pick Trump over Biden today
Man charged with voter fraud for November 2020 election, second in Fond du Lac County
More Election
Local Sports
Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI
Video
De Pere Boys & Girls basketball
Video
HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall
Video
Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th
Video
HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week
Video
HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East
Video