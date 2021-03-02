Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
Election Center Results
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Remarkable Women
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Road Trip
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pass or Fail
Discover Wisconsin
Black History Month
Fish Fry Guide
Melindas Garden
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge
Coronavirus News
23% of Wisconsinites have received vaccine, two new deaths added
Gallery
Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
DHS to go through COVID-19 data, cleanup underway
Restaurant owners looking to hire more staff say, ‘No one wants to work’
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Restaurant owners looking to hire more staff say, ‘No one wants to work’
Video
Door County Short Term Rental owners concerned proposed town ordinance could run them out of business
Video
Amazon gets Thursday night games, NFL nearly doubles TV deal
Child tax credit for 2021: Who qualifies for monthly payments?
Video
Three Wisconsin cities in top 200 of new ranking of best U.S. cities to live in
Your Local Election HQ
Green Bay City Council discusses allegations of election interference
Video
Manitowoc mayoral candidate Chris Able talks accountability and hopes for the city
Video
State Sen. Roger Roth asks for GB Mayor Genrich to resign after recent elections report
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload
Video
Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah
Video
Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4
Video
Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season
Video
St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start
Video
Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra
Video