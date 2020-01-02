Looking back at our weather in 2019

No matter where you are in N.E. Wisconsin, the weather throughout 2019 was very wet with many locations setting new annual precipitation records. Temperatures across a good portion of the state were at or slightly below normal for the year, but we still saw our fair share of hot and cold days. Let’s take a look back at the weather of 2019 in Green Bay and across the state.

Extremes of 2019

The major record set in 2019 was the annual precipitation that fell throughout the year. In Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh annual precipitation records were broken most of which were set just back in 2018!

The hottest day of the year for all three locations recorded a high of 92°. This happened on July 19th in Green Bay and July 20th in Appleton and Oshkosh. Interesting to note the coldest temperature of the year for all three locations was -26° which occurred on January 31st.

Only one daily record high temperature was set in Green Bay last year. This came on January 5th when the high hit 47° which tied the record previously set in 2007. A daily record low temperature was then set later in the month when it cooled down to a chilly -23° on January 26th. This broke the old record low of -18° set in 1930 and 1936. A pair of record warm minimum temperatures were also set on February 3rd and April 8th.

The graphic above shows the high and low temperatures throughout the year in Green Bay. Red lines indicate the high temperature and the blue line shows the low temperature. The brown wedge that runs through the middle of the data shows the average high and low temperature for that time of the year. Graphic produced by Jared Rennie.

This graphic shows the running total of precipitation in Green Bay throughout the year. This includes measured rainfall and melted snow. The black line shows the measured precip. to that point while the yellow line represents the average precip. for that time of year. Graphic produced by Jared Rennie.

Digging a little deeper into the wettest years on record in Green Bay you can see by the graphic above that 2019 crushed the old record by nearly 9.50″! The average annual precipitation total in Green Bay is 29.52″ putting the surplus in precipitation at 19.11″. This amount of precipitation helped lead to multiple rounds of flooding across are rivers and near record water levels on Lake Michigan.

Seasonal Comparison

We can also look at how our weather compared to average throughout the meteorological seasons. One thing to note is that the winter season will take into account December 2018 along with January and February 2019 due to the change in year during this season. The annual temperature and precipitation values are then for the full calendar year.

Here we look at the seasonal temperatures throughout the year in Green Bay. The orange bars represent the average temperature for that season compared to average in the yellow. The winter season saw the greatest departure compared to average where temperatures were -2.2°. The summer season was slightly above average by 1.7° compared to normal. The average temperature for the entire year in Green Bay was 44.8° which is slightly above the average of 44.3°. The warmest year on record in Green Bay was in 1931 and 2012 where the average annual temperature was 49.1°.

Unlike temperatures which saw their readings fairly close to their seasonal averages, precipitation was a different story with all four seasons measuring amounts well above normal. The fall season did set a new record with its 16.83″ of precipitation. This broke the old record of 13.21″ which was set in 1931.

Weather across Wisconsin

Graphic courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Much like Green Bay, precipitation across the entire state was above average in 2019. This map shows the difference from the measured amounts compared to the 30 year normal. You can see an area of very high departures across northeast Wisconsin as well as the southwestern part of the state.

Graphic courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center

While there are some localized exceptions to temperature departure across the state, the vast majority of the area experienced temperatures that were near of slightly below average for the year.

