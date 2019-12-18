Weather recap so far this year and looking ahead to Christmas

(WFRV) – 2019 has been a busy weather year across Northeast Wisconsin with conditions ranging from heavy snow to severe weather and dangerous cold.

A new record for the wettest year was set back on October 1st beating the old record set just last year in 2018. After a very snowy start to this season we have seen the return of drier weather across this part of the state just ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

Precipitation totals this year

Precipitation in Green Bay as of Dec. 17th

The graphic above shows the recorded precipitation and melted snow equivalent in Green Bay for December as well as of January 1st. We are experiencing a very large surplus in precipitation this year with totals over a foot and a half above normal as of Tuesday.

Top 5 wettest years on record in Green Bay

2019 ranks as the wettest year on record in Green Bay. Data for precipitation goes back to September of 1886. On average Green Bay records 29.52″ of rain and melted snow for a year.

Snowfall this season

Snowfall in Green Bay

We were off to a quick start to the snow season as we saw our first measurable snowfall on October 28th when 1.2″ of snow fell. The most snowfall measured in a season in Green Bay is 147.7″ which happened during the season of 1887-1888!

Snow on the ground

Current snow depth

A series of storm systems and lake effect snow has built a healthy snow pack across northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

High Temperatures for December 2019

High temperatures for the month of December

High temperatures so far this month have been up and down for the month. When you also include the low temperatures the monthly average so far is -0.9° the normal.

Looking ahead…

Looking ahead as we approach the Christmas holiday the temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center from Dec. 23rd to Dec. 27th has a good portion of the nation with a high probability of experiencing temperatures that would be above average. This is bad news for areas that do not have much snow on the ground if you are hoping for a white Christmas. Since 1889, Green Bay has had 89 Christmas Day’s where there has been at least one inch of snow on the ground.

The precipitation outlook for this same time frame does show a small probability for above average precipitation. Current forecast guidance does not however, show any major storm systems impacting the state ahead of Christmas day.