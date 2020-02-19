Ryan Newman ‘walking around’ hospital after Daytona accident

(WFRV) – Ryan Newman is on his feet following a horrific accident during the Daytona 500 on Monday.

According to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing, “Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident.”

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Local 5 will continue to follow the story as it develops.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

