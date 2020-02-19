Closings
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church

Ryan Newman ‘walking around’ hospital after Daytona accident

Big Race Daytona

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Ryan Newman is on his feet following a horrific accident during the Daytona 500 on Monday.

According to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing, “Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident.”

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

READ: Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ on Tuesday after horrific Daytona 500 crash

Local 5 will continue to follow the story as it develops.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories