John Domol has been a Multi-Media Journalist with Local 5 since January 2018.

John calls Metro Detroit home, which is where he grew up and attended school.

He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wayne State University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

John found his footing in the newsroom through internships at Hour Detroit Magazine, WJBK FOX 2, and WDIV NBC.

The experience he gained in one of the highest news markets in the country only reinforced his love for the field.

Following his internships, John ventured below the Mason-Dixon line where he worked in Georgia for over a year.

He would later join his brother, former Local 5 Meteorologist Anthony Domol, in Wisconsin.

John’s a self-proclaimed Mario Kart master and one heck of a ping pong player.

When the TV screen’s off and the table’s up, you can find him in the gym or playing golf (poorly).

He’s always rooting for his hometown Detroit Tigers and Lions (and, of course, the Green Bay Packers).

John is a WWII buff, developing an interest in world history early in life.

If you have an idea for story you’d love to see on your television screen, give him a shout at John.Domol@WeAreGreenBay.com, and make sure to follow him on Twitter!