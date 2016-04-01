Nate Stewart co-anchors Local 5 This Morning weekdays from 5-7 a.m.

Nate was born and raised outside of Baltimore, Maryland and lived there his entire life before moving to Green Bay.

Nate graduated from York College of Pennsylvania in 2013 with degrees in Mass Communication and Public Relations. In the Fall of his senior year, he interned at Fox43 WPMT in York, Pennsylvania with their sports department. After graduating, he was hired as a news production assistant with the station.

After putting the work in behind the camera, Nate decided to make the transition to reporting in front of the camera. After almost eight months with Fox43, Nate was hired as a full-time news reporter at WHAG News in Hagerstown, MD. Within about four months, he was named the Weekend Evening Anchor and night side reporter with the station.

Nate spent almost two years in Hagerstown before coming to Green Bay. Nate has always had a passion for the news and getting the word out to the public on stories and issues that matter to them most. He has always wanted to anchor a morning show to engage more with the public, show more of his personality, and have some fun too.

Outside of reporting the news, Nate is a big football fan and will continue to root on his Ravens despite being in Titletown. He also likes to get outside to golf, fish and hunt. He is also a proud York College alumni where he played lacrosse for the Spartans.

Nate is looking forward to getting to know the community and telling your stories. Feel free to email him at Nate.Stewart@wearegreenbay.com, or follow him on Facebook by clicking here, and Twitter by clicking here!