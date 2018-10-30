Robyn Oguinye was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and began her journey at WFRV in November 2017.

She graduated from Louisiana State University in 2015 where she majored in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Political Science.

While studying, she was a reporter for LSU’s radio station KLSU and was awarded “Best Reporter” two semesters in a row before becoming the station’s radio news director.

Before starting her news career, Robyn was a professional ballet and contemporary dancer in Baton Rouge and also taught dance throughout college.

She began working for the Louisiana Department of Education in 2011 in the Office of Public Affairs and remained there until she took her first news job in Mason City, Iowa at KIMT News 3 in 2016.

In her free time Robyn loves to dance, sing, read, compete in pageants and take walks with her pup, Livvy.

You can reach out to her via Twitter @RobynOguinye, Instagram @robynisnews or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RNOnews/.