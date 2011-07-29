Hi! I’m Tom Zalaski and for the past 34 years I have had the privilege of being invited into your home every night to bring you the events of the day that affect all of us.

I don’t see myself as the ‘Newscaster’ and you the ‘Viewer’.

I am a father, homeowner, taxpayer, voter, grocery shopper, laundry-doer and lawn-mower who happens to read the news on television.

I have the same reactions you do to the news I read.

I get angry. I get frustrated. I get teary-eyed. I laugh. I worry. I wonder.

The more than 20,000 newscasts I have anchored have shown me the best and the worst in our world.

I am dismayed and disheartened at the cruelty some people are capable of inflicting upon others.

On a brighter note, I have been moved by how good we can be to our fellow human beings.

My television career began while I was in college at Marshall University in Huntington, WV. (Yes, the same Marshall University that produced Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss! Please don’t hold that against me.)

While earning a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and a Masters Degree in Speech/Broadcasting I did part-time work as a talkshow host for PBS, taught broadcast law and history, consulted for a chain of radio stations, worked weekends on radio, emceed weekly live music concerts and was even the manager of a mindreader/mentalist!

My first job out of college was at WOWK-TV 13 (ABC) in Huntington where I started as the guy who mixed the chemicals to develop the news film, and worked my way up to film editor, reporter, producer, talkshow host and anchor.

I came to Green Bay at age 25, telling myself I would stay here for one year and then it was off to the ‘Big Time’. Now, 25 years later I realize how blessed I am to have stayed.

There is nothing more important one can provide for his family than quality of life. In that respect, Green Bay is the Big Time.

When I am not doing television, I have my hands in several other projects through my company Tom Zalaski Productions.

I do voice-over and on-camera narration for corporate videos, kiosks, museums, non-profit organizations and regional and national documentaries.

I am on the national speaker’s tour and conduct seminars for corporations and organizations on topics ranging from media relations to overcoming the fear of public speaking.

I am also a professional emcee and after-dinner speaker.

I am the author of three books, The View From The Blanket, We Need To Do A Benefit Fundraiser – But How?, and How to Manipulate The Media For Fun and Profit. On the horizon, Tom Zalaski Productions will be releasing a four-hour CD/DVD, book and ebook called Leave ‘Em Speechless, a course to teach people how to overcome the fear of speaking in public.