Local 5 Birthday Club 10/9/2020

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know someone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Festival Foods!

For more information, visit our Contests page by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title

Green Bay Nation: Tonyan's big night leads Packers to 30-16 win

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Best of Falcons game

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Challenge or No Challenge