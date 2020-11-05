Local 5 Birthday Club 11/5/2020

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know someone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Festival Foods!

For more information, visit our Contests page by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title