Local 5 Birthday Club 4/14/2020

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know someone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Festival Foods!

For more information, visit our Contests page by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"