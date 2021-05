(WFRV) - As the graduating Class of 2021 prepare to step into the next phase of their lives, they will be faced with several important life-changing decisions that may include moving to a new city, finding a new job, starting payments on student loans, or simply tackling new financial responsibilities. However, as grads test these new waters, scammers are waiting and eager to take advantage.

According to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB), graduates looking to start paying off their student loans should take caution. The BBB notes that one of the most common ways scammers target college graduates is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities. Graduates may receive unsolicited emails, phone calls, or text messages stating that they can qualify for lowered payments through a debt forgiveness program, and while some of these companies may be legitimate, graduates should take the extra steps to confirm the validity of the company.