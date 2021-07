(WFRV) - In early July, Local 5 reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was suing a national elevator company, thyssenkrupp Access Corp, for its faulty elevator design and installation materials resulting in the death of a child, permanently disabling another child, and a third child being hospitalized after becoming entrapped. Just a few weeks later and the CPSC is taking action once again and asking the vacation rental community for help in bringing attention to the dangers residential elevators pose to children.

This national plea for help comes after yet another death of a young child was reported in early to mid-July. According to the CPSC, the child was only 7 years old and died in a vacation rental home elevator in North Carolina. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a young child has suffered bodily injury or death due to residential elevators.