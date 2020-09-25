Local 5 Birthday Club 9/25/2020

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know someone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Festival Foods!

For more information, visit our Contests page by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23

Green Bay Nation: Packers vs Saints Preview