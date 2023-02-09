GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College was greeted with a traveling Black History exhibit on Thursday afternoon, where students could learn a little more about Black culture.

Ranging from the 1800s all the way to now, the exhibit showcased some of the most historic moments in American history, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement.

Local 5 News caught up with Sharon Harper, the Executive Director of the African-American Community Parent Network, who’s run the traveling showcase for the past 13 years, to talk a little more about the importance of Thursday’s event.

“It’s all real stuff,” explained Harper. “You’ll see Emmitt Till and how he looked in his casket, you’re going to learn about the Devil’s Punchbowl, Black Wall Street, and all kinds of stuff that you’ll learn that you didn’t even know about.”

Haper continued to tell Local 5 News that there is also a fun side to the exhibit, showcasing music, books that Harper had written, and much more.

“It’s free. You just come here and walk around, ask questions,” said Harper. “It’s really wonderful. It’s a lot of work to pull it off, but it’s worth it.”

Harper says she started this traveling exhibit to spread more awareness of Black history, rather than the typical story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

“My kids, they were in school, and all they showed them was Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, and I’m like, ‘there are a lot more people than that.’ That’s what made me start doing this,” concluded Harper.