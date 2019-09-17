Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Election Center
D.C. Bureau
National
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
High School Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Training Camp Report
LPGA
NFL
MLB
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
Bowling League Guide
The Mel Robbins Show
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
Digital Studios
WFRV Livestream
CBS News Live
From the Local 5 Digital Desk
5 Critical Questions – A modern take on debate.
Letter to the Editor
Game N Culture
Alexa
Youtube
WFRV Facebook Watch
CBS All Access
About Us
Free TV with an Antenna
Contact Us
Meet the WFRV Team
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
WFRV History
Antenna Rescan
Search
Search
Search
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Several late week thunderstorm chances
Mild and muggy weather Wednesday
Late summer heat continues
More Weather
Trending Stories
CNN: The US Navy just confirmed these UFO videos are the real deal
Pro Football Challenge
Report: Packers trading WR Trevor Davis to Oakland
Weather
Bellin Health: Flu facts
Latest News Video
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Notre Dame School of De Pere
Video
Cooler summer affects apple season
Video
HealthWatch: Spotting Autism Early
Video
Food pantries asking for help filling shelves
Video
Flour recall
Video
Vintage Market at the Hill
Video