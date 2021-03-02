Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
Election Center Results
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Remarkable Women
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Road Trip
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pass or Fail
Discover Wisconsin
Black History Month
Fish Fry Guide
Melindas Garden
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Bracket Challenge
Coronavirus News
Wisconsin surpasses 6,500 COVID-19 deaths, active cases just over 6,500
Gallery
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: No cubby holes in ‘Sustainable Voices’ concert in Green Bay
Wisconsin has lowest single day COVID-19 cases since June
Video
CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
State Sen. Roger Roth asks for GB Mayor Genrich to resign after recent elections report
Video
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?
UPDATE: Fredenburgh had 5-year secret relationship with child, worked as substitute teacher
Video
Wisconsin surpasses 6,500 COVID-19 deaths, active cases just over 6,500
Gallery
Koenigs makes his initial appearance and supporters speak up
Video
Your Local Election HQ
State Sen. Roger Roth asks for GB Mayor Genrich to resign after recent elections report
Video
Meet Republican candidate for the 89th State Assembly District, Elijah Behnke
Video
Wisconsin may send voting deputies back to nursing homes
More Election
Local Sports
'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season
Video
Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port's Westerman talks spring football
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week
Video
High School Sports Xtra: State Boys Basketball Recap
Video
Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown
Video