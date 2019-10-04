Caroline Lions Club fundraising for victims of house explosion

Losing someone you love can almost be too much to bear, and after the loss of two friends in last month’s house explosion in Shawano County, there’s a man trying to keep their spirit of goodwill alive.

“I was in a car accident three and a half years ago and the first guys that showed up on my doorstep were Steve Verg and Mike Suehring,” said Shawn Peebles, owner of Polaris in Caroline and a friend to the victims. “And those are two of the guys that passed away from the explosion.”

“It was a huge shock because they were just out here five minutes before,” he said.

They were putting the final touches on their prized event–the Colorama: the biggest horse show in the state.

“They were setting up for it when they had went out to Steve (Verg’s) house and had the accident.”

And now there is a businessowner who is trying to help his friends and their families.

“Steve’s the kind of guy that would do anything for anyone,” said Peebles. “He was the nicest guy you ever wanted to meet. And Mike (Suehring’s) the same way. Very good guys.”

He’s just looking to return the favor of kindness they always showed to him.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of expenses and medical costs and [it’s] just to help them out the best we can.”