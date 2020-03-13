1  of  16
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Christus Lutheran Church-Greenville First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Hope Community Church - Shawano Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly

Is your organization, church, or school closing temporarily? Register it on our website here

Closing and Delays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Due to the coronavirus, many organizations, churches, government buildings, and schools are dealing with temporary closings.

To get your closing to appear on our website, please register or login below.

NOTE: This is the same system WFRV uses for closings due to severe weather. Once you register, save your login as it can be used in the future

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"