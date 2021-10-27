Coaching with Kerry: Fall into happiness

(WFRV) – Today, Life Coach Kerry Geocaris gives our viewers some practical ideas on how to ‘fall into happiness’ this season.
Kerry has great ideas on a variety of topics, both on her Facebook page and website. Get started at simplykerry.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Today, Life Coach Kerry Geocaris gives our viewers some practical ideas on how to ‘fall into happiness’ this season.
Kerry has great ideas on a variety of topics, both on her Facebook page and website. Get started at simplykerry.com.