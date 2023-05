(WFRV) – Today we had a candid conversation with our life coach Kerry Geocaris and husband Brad Bordini about what sets us in a funk and how to get out of it. They say normally it happens if there’s a big life event on the horizon or you’re not taking time for yourself. They recommend putting yourself first, even if for a little bit, to break that bad mood. Find more advice, and free printables on several topics, at www.simplykerry.com.