(WFRV) – Life Coach, Kerry Geocaris and her Veterinarian, Dr. Abby Lengas from the Allouez Animal Hospital shares the health benefits of dogs and how they are helping during this time.

If you are considering a dog, it’s important to think about how schedules and situations will change in the future and make sure you can make time to provide quality care. For more life tips, head to simplykerry.com.