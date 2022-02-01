Coaching with Kerry: Make your to-do list a get-done list

(WFRV) – Are you a list-maker?
It can be a useful tool depending how you make it.
Life coaches Kerry Geocaris and Brad Bordini joined us to talk about the get-done list.
You can find the printable list more tips at simplykerry.com.
