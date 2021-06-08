Coaching with Kerry: Tips to start a great garden

(WFRV) – While 2020 was a tough year for many, there was a lot of good that happened, including a trend toward gardening.

Over 20 million people took up growing their own food last year and industry experts estimate about 80% will return.

Life Coach, Kerry Geocaris, once a novice gardener, now shares tips for our viewers on how to get started and how gardening has more benefits besides fresh, healthy food.

