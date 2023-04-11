(WFRV) – You’ve heard it before, embrace aging. But it’s a concept that’s harder than it sounds. Life coach Kerry Geocaris shares some reasons why we should embrace aging and how to do it.

Some new thoughts you can embrace include: “I’m getting wiser”, “My life is experienced or seasoned”, “I keep growing and learning”, also wrinkles equal smiles.

Some actions we can take include seeking out “awe” moments, immersing yourself into culture, enriching your environment, rebuilding your nest, and keeping up with the times and technology.

For more information, head to simplykerry.com.