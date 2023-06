(WFRV)- Most of the time when we hear Seasonal Affective Disorder(or SAD) we think of winter. We hear that it is because of limited sunlight and we just need more sun.

Today in Coaching with Kerry, we discussed how it happens in the summertime as well. It stems from a lot of issues that happen in the summer.

Kerry also talked about how to fight SAD in the summer. She suggested making a list of things you can accomplish within the summer.

