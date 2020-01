(WFRV) – Life Coach, Natasha talks to us about parenting and how to let go of the idea of trying to be a perfect parent.

Natasha helps us shift from comparison and external validation and opinions to learning our own parenting styles and beliefs. She also helps us see how conditioning plays a roll in how we all parent our kids and how we can use it to parent more positively.

