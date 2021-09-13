150 years strong: UWO celebrates its sesquicentennial with community events

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One hundred and fifty years. Reaching any kind of milestone of that number is a big deal and over the weekend, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh celebrated just that, 150 blissful years of education.

The school which was known at that time as Oshkosh Normal School held its first class in 1871 and on Sunday they held a special giving day along with community events to help celebrate the history and legacy of one of the many UW system schools. There were several speakers at the event, sharing stories of their time on campus.

“We had a great opportunity to celebrate 150 years, over 7 generations of UWO here on this land,” says Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri and UWO Alumni.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt also weighed in on the historic day, “In the late 1800s, city of Oshkosh leaders and residents fought for the ability to invest in the establishment of a teacher’s college in their city. They were futuristic. They knew it would be a beacon, transforming their local schools and the community and improving the quality of life here.”