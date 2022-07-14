OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The new ‘Tiny Home Village’ in Oshkosh is under construction and will provide stable housing for 32 families when completed, advocates said this will help break the cycle of homelessness for many families in the city.

“When a child is homeless I think it affects everything in their life,” said Katie Talken, the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club Director of Development and Strategic Initiatives.

The Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club said while it provides a safety net of social service for club members the ‘Tiny House Village’ is an important step in ending homelessness.

“Us at the boys and girls club are excited for the tiny home project because we know it’s a resource we can send families that we know are homeless or couch surfing,” said Talken.

The village will only serve families and provide individualized programming to help turn their lives around.

Will Deppiesse, the Oshkosh Kids Foundation Board President said, “Over the past ten years we’ve averaged 175 homeless children in the oshkosh area school district so there’s a definite need.”

Lu Scheer, the Advocap Homelessness Prevention Services Director said, “We’re going to be doing coaching with the participants that have been selected to live in the housing, and coaching is a little different than case management because it’s strength based for the family and they set goals based on their priorities.”

The Oshkosh Area School District said students are more successful when they have stability.

Matthew Kaemmerer, the OASD Director of Pupil Services said, “When you remove that barrier to housing it really allows our students and families to focus on other things. Getting to school, getting to school on time, making sure students are doing what they need to do at school, securing employment, it’s really kind of a domino effect.”

The organizers plan to have the homes constructed and full of residents by next year.