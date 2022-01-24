Alliant Energy unveils solar garden in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – We have all heard of a garden to grow vegetables and other produce, but how about a garden to generate solar energy?

Alliant Energy has announced the 1-megawatt solar project is now producing power. The company announced the solar garden in December 2020 and nearly a year later, in November 2021, it was fully subscribed, meaning people, families, businesses, and organizations have purchased solar energy at the garden.

There are 4,000, 250-watt solar blocks on 13 acres of land just off US Highway 151 and Hickory Road in Fond du Lac and it’s estimated there will be approximately 1,722 MWh annually from the solar production in the first year.

Fond du Lac solar garden

Fond du Lac solar garden

According to Alliant Energy, 155 families, businesses and organizations have purchased solar energy from the project, each investing $375 per solar block.

Customers can purchase solar blocks in the garden to cover up to 100% of their energy use by receiving a bill credit each month for supporting the project. While all solar blocks are accounted for, you are able to join the waitlist.