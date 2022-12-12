GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center.

Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer.

“This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children and for them to come and have a good time and be with Santa, it makes everybody happy,” said Fehl.

This is the 7th year that the Shriners have held the event Fehl says they plan to host even more in the future.

“We enjoy bringing events to the public, you’ll see us out parading in our bicycles and stuff so, we just want to bring awareness of the shrine to our community,” said Fehl.

The Shriners plan to host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, next year.