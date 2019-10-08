Ease into fall with The Natural Boutique

(WFRV) – The Natural Boutique is here to help you transition into fall in a healthy way ensuring you’ll look and feel great.

Be sure to stop at The Natural Boutique in October, all Evan Healy Natural and Organic skin care and makeup is 20% off. On October 12th, their Evan Healy representative will be in store and you can try their new cosmetic line for $10 which goes towards your purchase.

Also on October 12th a representative from Colorscience will be in the store on West Wisconsin Avenue for a personal cosmetic consultation.

For details, call 920-725-1380, online at thenaturalboutique.com or on Facebook.